Denzel Washington Explains How Playing Movie Cops Has Given Him ‘Ultimate Respect’ For Police

Denzel Washington is onboard with how difficult a job in law enforcement can be.

In a new interview with Yahoo, the Oscar winner revealed how researching his role as a police officer in the 1991 drama Ricochet gave him some insight he hadn’t previously had.

“I went out on call with a sergeant,” Washington explained.

“We got a call of a man outside his house with a rifle that was distraught. We pulled up and did a U-turn past the house and came up short of the house. He told me to sit in the car, which I was gonna do. I wasn’t getting out!” he continued.

“He got out. As he got out, another car came screaming up and two young people jumped out screaming. As it turned out, it was their grandfather. This policeman defused the entire situation by just remaining calm,” Washington marvelled.

“But it showed me in an instant how they can lose their life… He didn’t overreact. He could’ve pulled his gun out and shot the people that came up driving real fast,” he recalled.

“He could have shot the old man that was distraught and a bit confused, I think he was suffering a little bit from dementia. But in an instant, it taught me, and I never forgot it, what our law enforcement people have to deal with moment-to-moment, second to second,” Washington said.

After that experience, he added, “I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives. I just don’t care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do.”