‘Friends’ Writers Reveal How Matthew Perry Convinced Julia Roberts To Guest Star

Some “Friends” writers are spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets of the show’s iconic “The One After The Super Bowl” episode.

The hilarious episode not only starred the beloved cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, but also Julia Roberts, Jean-Claude Van Damme and more.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, former staffers spilled on just how Perry convinced Roberts to guest star.

“Getting Julia Roberts was incredibly exciting,” Marta Kauffman, “Friends” co-creator, said. “We knew she would have the right touch for it. And when she said yes, it was pretty awesome.”

Co-creator Kevin Bright added, “Do you know the story of how we got her? Matthew asked her to be on the show. She wrote back to him, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’ My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day.”

Staff writer Alexa Junge revealed Roberts’ and Perry’s chemistry wasn’t only on-screen.

“They may have met before the episode, but she was interested in him from afar because he’s so charming,” she said. “There was a lot of flirting over faxing. She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writer’s room helped him explain to her why.”

After they filmed, Roberts and Perry continued their romance off-screen through 1996.