Cicely Tyson, Groundbreaking Actress, Dead At 96

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.

Tyson’s death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson.

Thompson added to ET Canada, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

A onetime model, Tyson began her screen career with bit parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when Black women were finally starting to get starring roles.

Tyson’s memoir, Just As I Am, was published this week.

“I’m very selective as I’ve been my whole career about what I do. Unfortunately, I’m not the kind of person who works only for money. It has to have some real substance for me to do it,” she told The Associated Press in 2013.

Besides her Oscar nomination, she won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” A new generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 hit “The Help.” In 2018, she was given an honorary Oscar statuette at the annual Governors Awards. “This is a culmination of all those years of haves and have nots,” Tyson said.

She was one of the recipients for the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. At that ceremony, President Barack Obama said: “Cicely’s convictions and grace have helped for us to see the dignity of every single beautiful memory of the American family.”

“Sounder,” based on the William H. Hunter novel, was the film that confirmed her stardom in 1972. Tyson was cast as the Depression-era loving wife of a sharecropper (Paul Winfield) who is confined in jail for stealing a piece of meat for his family. She is forced to care for their children and attend to the crops.

The New York Times reviewer wrote: “She passes all of her easy beauty by to give us, at long last, some sense of the profound beauty of millions of black women.” Tyson went on to earn an Academy Award nomination as best actress of 1972.

In an interview on the Turner Classic Movies cable channel, she recalled that she had been asked to test for a smaller role in the film and said she wanted to play the mother, Rebecca. She was told, “You’re too young, you’re too pretty, you’re too sexy, you’re too this, you’re too that, and I said, `I am an actress.’”

In 2013, at the age of 88, Tyson won the Tony for best leading actress in a play for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful.” It was the actress’ first time back on Broadway in three decades and she refused to turn meekly away when the teleprompter told to finish her acceptance speech.

″‘Please wrap it up,’ it says. Well, that’s exactly what you did with me: You wrapped me up in your arms after 30 years,” she told the crowd.

She told The AP afterward she had prepared no speech — “I think it’s presumptuous” — and that “I burned up half my time wondering what I was going to say.” She reprised her role in a Lifetime Television movie, which was screened at the White House.

In the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” based on a novel by Ernest J. Gaines, Tyson is seen aging from a young woman in slavery to a 110-year-old who campaigned for the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

In the touching climax, she laboriously walks up to a “whites only” water fountain and takes a drink as white officers look on.

“It’s important that they see and hear history from Miss Jane’s point of view,” Tyson told The New York Times. “And I think they will be more ready to accept it from her than from someone younger”

New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael offered her praise: “She’s an actress, all right, and as tough-minded and honorable in her methods as any we’ve got.”

At the Emmy Awards, “Pittman” won multiple awards, including two honors for Tyson, best lead actress in a drama and best actress in a special.

“People ask me what I prefer doing — film, stage, television? I say, ‘I would have done “Jane Pittman” is the basement or in a storefront.’ It’s the role that determines where I go,” she told the AP.

As news broke on Twitter, the tributes for the icon poured in:

RIP Cicely Tyson — Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 29, 2021

There’s probably no better a way to honor Cicely Tyson, than by learning her story. Just as I Am: A Memoir https://t.co/r6jBLqzjei #Amazon — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) January 29, 2021

If only we could be as blessed as the prolific, vivacious and pioneering Cicely Tyson to live to be 96 and have had such a full life, accomplish so many awesome milestones and leave such an incredible body of work. She’ll never be forgetten! #CicelyTyson https://t.co/SUofWlnlA0 — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) January 29, 2021

Thank you Ms. Tyson. Thank you for everything you taught us. Thank you for your brilliance. Thank you for your light. Thank you for your wisdom. Thank you. Rest in power Queen Cicely. 💔💔💔💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/brvUpOq4Ma — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 29, 2021

I admired her, I looked up to her, and I marveled at her. I’m so glad she lived to see her memoir published just two days ago. Life is so frickin' fragile. #ripcicelytyson — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 29, 2021

Such a loss. Rest in Peace, Cicely Tyson.💔 https://t.co/mYRsAD59WW — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 29, 2021

The world lost a trailblazer today. #CicelyTyson paved the way for so many artists after her and beautifully portrayed iconic roles such as Harriett Tubman and my mother, Coretta Scott King. Rest in peace, Cicely. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TMsHzWhpFL — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 29, 2021

Though we are not related, her mother was friends with my grandmother in the West Indies, with strongly resonant struggles and triumphs. Farewell to a force of nature unto herself — in person, on stage, and on the screen. Cicely Tyson, RIP (1924-2021) pic.twitter.com/w1s7KhnTuI — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 29, 2021

It is heartbreaking to hear Cicely Tyson has died. She is an icon I watched as a child in movies like Sounder and the Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. Her 96 years of life gave us hope and joy and thoughtful moments. Rest In Power Ms. Tyson! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 29, 2021

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson https://t.co/RNYkGiooPD pic.twitter.com/b4wMKK1FVj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

Hard to find the words to express my sadness at hearing that we lost the trailblazing and magnificent Cicely Tyson. I was blessed to know her and bask in her glow on a number of occasions. She was 96. 😢 pic.twitter.com/JxFYeURnbc — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson was the most formidable actor I have ever worked with. Her talent was limitless. Her generosity and work ethic were extraordinary. We based her character on Maxine Waters and Barbara Jordan. It takes a legend to channel legends. What a loss. Rest in Power Ms. Tyson. pic.twitter.com/OE8xNuwgTd — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 29, 2021

I’m so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/vfvdmIMQxh — COMMON (@common) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/yJyOD0s2CF — April (@ReignOfApril) January 29, 2021

What an incredible legacy you leave behind….and an equally incredible absence we will feel. Rest the absolute power! #CicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/FsluhcRz47 — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson was a force of nature and and a transcendent voice and talent. There is no way to fully capture how much she meant to the world. Sleep well, queen. pic.twitter.com/MDp9LR8CSb — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 29, 2021

Damn. This one hurts 💔 RIP Cicely Tyson.

The queen of all queens. pic.twitter.com/DHumXSNBDm — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson launched her memoir on Tuesday. She gave the world access to her story, in her words, just two days before her passing… RIP to an ICON ❤️ https://t.co/EBo0fekvoK — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 29, 2021

No words adequately describe her impact and her legacy. She was glorious. Rest In Peace to the eternal and incomparable Cicely Tyson. pic.twitter.com/k5ynEf3qB7 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 29, 2021

I am so glad we gave Cicely Tyson all her flowers while she was still here. pic.twitter.com/kCdHLuJ3Vt — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 29, 2021

So many great stories about Cicely Tyson! Whew: that lady was amazing. While shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem—people kept stopping their cars! In the street! To hop out and say hi! Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans. “Ciss-el-lee” they’d chant as she’d walk by! — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 29, 2021

After a long and magnificent life capped by the publication of her autobiography two days ago, Cicely Tyson has died at 96. What a pioneer, what a presence, what an actress, what a loss. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 29, 2021

dis one is hard.. rest in power Cicely Tyson 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VGyxeiWHj1 — Zé Taylor (@FATHERBONNET) January 29, 2021

Rest In Peace Cicely Tyson. 💔 pic.twitter.com/PqAVKmJKJE — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 29, 2021