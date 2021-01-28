George Clooney Signs On For ‘Buck Rogers’ TV Series

George Clooney’s next project will send him to the stars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star/director of the recent Netflix film “The Midnight Sky” has signed on to star in a new TV series that will return swashbuckling space ranger Buck Rogers to the screen.

THR reports that the project is being developed as a “potential starring vehicle” for Clooney, who would presumably play the titular character, who first appeared in 1928 in the pulp novella Armageddon 2419 A.D.

RELATED: George Clooney Talks Being Drunk On ‘One Fine Day’ Set, Reunites With Michelle Pfeiffer For Movie’s 25th Anniversary

The character then spun off into comic books, a newspaper comic strip, radio, movies and television, most notably the series “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”, which debuted in 1979 and ran for two seasons.

The plan, notes THR, is to develop a “prestige limited series” with the hope of then expanding to a spinoff feature film and anime series.

Clooney will also serve as executive producer.