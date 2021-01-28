Ashley Tisdale Recalls The ‘Traumatic’ Media Scrutiny After Getting A Nose Job To Correct ‘Health Issues’

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about the rhinoplasty procedure she underwent 15 years ago, and the shaming that was heaped on her at the time.

The “High School Musical” star wrote an essay for frenshe, she recalled the experience as “very traumatic,” and that it “makes me very emotional to this day.”

She wrote, “As most of you might know, I had rhinoplasty 15 years ago. At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day — your body, your choice.”

However, that wasn’t how her surgery was dealt with in the media, which, she wrote, “constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance. I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!). I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now.”

As Tisdale points out, cosmetic surgery “wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it.”

She concludes by thanking fans “for always allowing me to be honest and vulnerable with no judgment. If only other women could approach this subject the same way, we could probably feel less shame and a lot more love.”