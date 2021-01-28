John Krasinski Is Under ‘Pressure’ In ‘SNL’ Promo

John Krasinski is under a lot of “pressure” to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

In a promo for this weekend’s episode, Krasinski expresses how excited he is to be hosting. That is until Heidi Gardner reminds him just what he is up against.

“Big week, huge week. I’m saying there is a lot of pressure,” Gardner says. “Its the first show back, the first show of 2021, the first since Trump.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, I get it,” Krasinski replies.

“No, she’s right, you better be funny,” musical guest Machine Gun Kelly adds.

MGK also jokes that his mother’s maiden name is “Machine Gun” and that is how he landed on the stage name.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy will make his “SNL” hosting debut on Feb. 6, with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. The following week, Regina King will host with performances by Nathaniel Rateliff.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.