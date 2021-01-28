Gayle King Pays Tribute To Late, Great Cicely Tyson By Sharing Recent Interview

Days before her death at age 96 on Thursday, CBS News aired Cicely Tyson’s recent interview with Gayle King.

Following news of the the legendary actress’ death on Thursday, King shared the nine-minute conversation on social media.

“Thank you Cicely Tyson… for everything…” King wrote in the caption.

In the emotional interview, King asks Tyson if she feels as if she still has more to do.

“Yes!” she declares. “That’s why I’m still here. I mean, what my life became is not what I expected. I had no idea that I would touch anybody.

King then asks Tyson what she would like people to remember about her.

“I’ve done my best,” she responds with a shrug. “That’s all.”

Writing for Oprah Magazine in 2016, King singled out a previous interview with Tyson as one of the most memorable experiences of her life.

“I first fell head over heels for Cicely Tyson 42 years ago, when she made her legendary walk to the water fountain as 110-year-old Jane Pittman in ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman’,” King wrote.

“During a ‘CBS This Morning’ interview, she told me that when making a movie she asks everybody on set not to give her feedback because her acting comes from an organic place; whether her performance was good or bad, she won’t be able to change it,” King recalled.

“So when people would ask what it was like to do the walk scene, she would just look at them and say, ‘What walk?’ Cicely Tyson not knowing she was having a Cicely Tyson moment — it filled me up,” King added. “Even though she’s 91 years old, the word retirement is not in her vocabulary, and I wouldn’t want it to be, either.”