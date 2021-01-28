Rob Lowe Rocks Amazing Mullet In David Foster Throwback Picture

David Foster just raised the bar when it comes to Throwback Thursday.

The Canadian musician shared a picture from 1985 on a boat with Robe Lowe and the most incredible mullet.

“Spot the movie star,” Foster captioned the shot.

During the same time the photo was taken, Lowe was starring in “St. Elmo’s Fire”, which Foster composed the soundtrack and score for.

The movie went on to earn $37.8 million at the Global box office. The song “Man in Motion” from the film reached No. 1 for two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and the love theme hit No. 15.