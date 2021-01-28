Andra Day Gets Emotional Discussing ‘Life-Changing’ Role As Billie Holiday In Sneak Peek At ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Interview

Andra Day gained fame as a singer thanks to her hit anthem “Rise Up”, but she’ll soon be seen making her acting debut in the role of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.

In the film, Day portrays Holiday during a particularly fraught period of her short life (she died at 44), when the FBI targeted her due to the popularity of her song “Strange Fruit”, about a lynching of a Black man.

Day sat down for an interview with Tracy Smith for the upcoming edition of “CBS Sunday Morning”, and revealed that playing Holiday was an intense experience.

“It’s life changing,” Day tells Smith in a preview of the interview, choking up. “Completely life changing. And I get emotional thinking and talking about it, because I’m very, very grateful to everybody on the set.”

She admitted that she felt the pressure — not just of her first major acting role — but also of doing Holiday’s legacy justice.

“You know, I don’t — there’s probably no better way to say this; I didn’t want to suck, you know what I mean?” she said, adding, “I was certain I was going to be terrible.”

According to critics, that’s far from the case; in fact, her performance is already generating Oscar buzz.

As Daniels says, it was Day’s willingness to take chances that resulted in such an extraordinary performance.

“She trusted me,” Daniels says of Day. “And I trusted her. And she was willing to jump off the ledge with me. That’s rare. When you can find an actor to jump off the ledge with you, you’ll end up with Billie Holiday.”

The full interview will air on “CBS Sunday Morning” on Sunday, Jan. 31.