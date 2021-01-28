Last week, Jimmy Fallon shared an anecdote on “The Tonight Show” about how a trip to the hardware store to get a new light switch wound up changing the life of a struggling singer-songwriter.

While in the store, Fallon heard a song that grabbed his attention. Using the Shazam app, he and discovered it was Thad Cockrell’s song “Swingin”, a single from his album If In Case You Feel the Same.

Fallon instantly fell in love with the track. “It had this George Harrison-y feel, or ELO, Jeff Lynne-type of vibes,” Fallon told Rolling Stone of the song. “I just stood there and listened to the whole song. I was mesmerized… I just kept listening to it. It’s a great song to crank in the car on the way home.”

As Fallon told his viewers of the song’s lyrics, “So I’m like yeah, man, this is like, when you want to give up, don’t give up,” Fallon said on his show. “If you’re gonna go down, you go down swingin’, man. So I get into it, it’s my anthem. I love this song.”

What Fallon didn’t know was that Cockrell was ready to pack it in and find a new career after two decades of struggling to break through as a country music performer.

The album, Cockrell told RS, had “flatlined,” adding, “I’ve been doing this a long time, but in order to do this on a viable level, enough people have to sign up for the conversation.”

As Cockrell pondered his options, he heard from his management team: Fallon’s people had called, inviting him to perform ‘Swingin’ on “The Tonight Show”, which he performed virtually while backed by The Roots.

Cockrell recalled his response when he found out about Fallon’s invitation.

“I proceed to bawl my eyes out for the next hour,” Cockrell said in an Instagram video that’s gone viral.

After his appearance on “Tonight”, “Swingin” has rocketed up the charts, claiming the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

On Thursday, Cockrell appeared on the “Today” show to reflect on how much his life had changed since his song’s chance encounter with Fallon’s ears.

“You can only spend all your money making music so many times, go broke making music. It’s like, ‘Well that one didn’t work out, I’ll do it again, that one didn’t work out.’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m moving on,'” he said on “Today”.

“You know, some people give you an exit ramp, but I think the best friends put fuel in the tank, and I have so many people that have done that for me,” he said.