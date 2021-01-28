Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Lands Major Modelling Contract

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has just signed a prestigious modelling contract.

Emhoff, daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, has landed a contract with IMG Models.

Other names on their roster include Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lily Alridge and Gisele Bündchen.

“It’s not really about shape, size or gender any more,” president of IMG, Ivan Bart, told the New York Times. “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.”

Emhoff, 21, is currently studying at Parsons School of Design in New York for fine arts with a focus on textiles.

“Wow, she’s communicating fashion,” was Bart’s first reaction when he saw her at the inauguration.

“As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body,” Emhoff told NYT. But seeing the new diversity in models has made her want to be “part of the change.”

Bart has actually been in conversation with Emhoff since he spotted her over the summer at a fundraiser for Harris. After meeting at the event, they had Zoom calls to discuss her joining IMG.

There was no comment on where Emhoff’s first modelling gig will be.

“We will be very careful and think strategically about opportunities that align with her position and aspirations,” Bart added.

Poet Amanda Gorman, who performed at the Inauguration, also just signed with IMG, but she was already part of partner company WME and has just evolved her relationship with the exclusive agency.