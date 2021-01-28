‘Bridgerton’ & ‘The Windsors’ Star Kathryn Drysdale On Playing Meghan Markle

“Bridgerton” star Kathryn Drysdale is a big Meghan Markle fan.

The star, who plays seamstress Genevieve Delacroix on the hit Netflix show, also plays the Duchess of Sussex on the British sitcom “The Windsors”.

Speaking to Page Six, Drysdale spoke of why she has admiration for Meghan.

“I think she’s a strong, independent woman. She hasn’t changed who she fundamentally is to fit in anywhere. She sticks by the things she believes in,” Drysdale said.

That being said, she could see both Meghan and Prince Harry returning to the United Kingdom. Last year, the family moved to California after departing their senior royal roles.

“It’s like any newlyweds, isn’t it? You get married and you try something out for a couple of years and you think well I might fancy living there for a bit and I think when you have a family your priorities change,” she continued. “So yeah I mean some people think they’re not members of the royal family anymore, I think they still are, they’ve just had a bit of time out to raise their son and take a little bit of a breather.”

As for “Bridgerton”, Drysdale said the cast and crew all knew the show was good but didn’t “expect the response to be quite as extraordinary” as it has been.

“It’s a testament to the writing but the feedback has been people really enjoyed the inclusivity of it and seeing themselves represented on screen and being something they can escape into during a really dark time in people’s lives,” she added.

Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

She also spoke about the much talked about sex scenes on the show, saying they were “pivotal” to Daphne’s storyline.

“This sex was never something we looked at and thought was naughty. We knew that it was integral to the story we were trying to tell. The scenes were quite beautiful and a lot of women watching those scenes want to be Daphne,” she joked about the steamy moments with Regé-Jean Page.

Both “Bridgerton” and “The Windsors” are on Netflix now.