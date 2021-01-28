French Crime Thriller ‘Lupin’ Returning To Netflix

One of the more intriguing international offerings to stream on Netflix recently has been “Lupin”, a French crime drama that debuted in early January.

“Lupin” follows the exploits of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who’s taken literature’s “gentleman burglar” Arsène Lupin (a fictional French character first introduced in 1905) as his inspiration as he embarks on a mission to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family, accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

The good news for the show’s fans is that a second season is on the way, with Deadline reporting that Lupin will be returning to Netflix with new episodes later this year.

As Deadline points out, “Lupin” has proven to be a surprise hit for Netflix, with an estimated 70 million North American households watching the first half of season one.

After the big cliffhanger after the fifth episode, viewers will have to wait a few months to find out what happens next when the season’s remaining five episodes arrive.

No premiere date has yet been set, but the second half of the season is expected to arrive in summer 2021.