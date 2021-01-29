Selena Gomez Drops Music Video For ‘Baila Conmigo’, Featuring Rauw Alejandro

Selena Gomez has dropped another music video for her latest single, “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”), featuring Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

The track is the second single off Gomez’s eagerly-anticipated Spanish-language EP, Revelación, set to be released on March 12.

REVELACIÓN, my first EP in Spanish, is now available for preorder. I’m so excited to share this with you, and so proud of my heritage. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 29, 2021

Gomez’s vid sees dancers try to master the singer’s moves to the song, while she and Alejandro appear on a television screen.

The song comes after Gomez released “De Una Vez” (“At Once”) earlier this month.

After the release, Gomez chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, admitting she thinks she actually sings better in Spanish: “That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything.”

She added, “It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for. Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

But she explains it didn’t take her long to “really feel the mood of the music. I think Spanish came very naturally to me.”