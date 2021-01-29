George Clooney Talks Keeping The Romance Alive Under Lockdown

Quarantine is no excuse to let up on romance.

In a new interview with AARP The Magazine, the “Midnight Sky” actor reveals that even under lockdown he’s kept the romance with wife Amal alive by writing letters.

“Even in lockdown, I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow,” he says.

“I’m a big believer in letters,” Clooney adds. “I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house. If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”

The actor and director adds that through the pandemic, the hardest thing has been that he and Amal haven’t been able to see their parents in person.

“This is an important time for them, and it’s not fair,” he says. “My friends will talk about their kids and how they couldn’t go to prom, and I go, ‘It’s awful that they missed that. They’ll be fine. It’ll be a blip on their radar.’ People in their 80s, they’re, like, ‘You know, come on, man.’”

Clooney also shares how he and Amal came up with the names Ella and Alexander for their twins.

“I didn’t want, like, weird-a** names for our kids,” he explains. “They’re already going to have enough trouble. It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful. Paul Newman’s son killed himself. Gregory Peck’s son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves. I have an advantage because I’m so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I’ll literally be gumming bread.”