Wendy Williams Takes A Swipe At Ex Kevin Hunter’s Mistress: ‘She Was Very Disrespectful To Me’

Wendy Williams took a swipe at her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s mistress during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Williams told Andy Cohen that she doesn’t care what Hunter thinks about her new Lifetime Canada film “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and an additional documentary.

She shared, “I did invite him to participate in the documentary, where he could have said whatever he wanted,” insisting he didn’t return any of their calls.

Williams said, “I finally called him and said, ‘Kev, Lifetime is calling you at my advisement. I want you to say what you want to say and speak your version of the truth regarding the documentary,'” adding that “he rejected both things. He did not want to be part of the documentary, he didn’t want to be part of the movie.”

The talk-show host went on to say how she has “no idea” if Hunter is still with his mistress, massage therapist Sharina Hudson, whom he has a daughter with.

Williams announced she was divorcing Hunter back in April 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage.

“I don’t know how they’re raising the daughter, Journey, who’s almost two years — I think she’s two like next month or something,” she told Cohen. “That’s not my problem. My alimony for all three of them is on time every month.”

She told a shocked Cohen how she knew about Hunter and Hudson’s affair for 13 to 15 years.

“She was one of these less-than-smart women who moved to the big city with bright lights and she wanted to be a model,” Williams said of Hunter’s mistress. “You know how the girls with the sparkler champagne bottles at the club, they get people to spend more money, they dress scantily clad and things like that.”

Admitting she was the one hosting a lot of these events at the time, Williams continued, “Kevin’s problem is that Kevin ended up getting with this girl. She made herself available to him. She was very disrespectful to me. Do you know he had the nerve to tell me that she admires me.”

“There was really no option in my mind and [there] still isn’t,” she said of wanting to be married after being raised a certain way by her parents. “Being married is the Holy Grail.”

She added, “I want love. Where is he, like right now? If I walked outside right now, I would say, walk with me up the street — virtual [sic] distancing — and let’s go to the coffee shop.”

”Wendy Williams: The Movie” airs on Lifetime Canada at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30.