Katy Perry Gushes About Motherhood, Says Baby Daughter Daisy ‘Changed My Life’

Katy Perry gushed about motherhood during a recent Instagram Live.

The singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 26, told fans: “She changed my life and still continues to change my life.”

She went on to say how she’s learned to prioritize time with her 5-month-old daughter despite her hectic schedule.

Perry said, according to E! News: “I think that you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom.

“And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.

“So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world,” Perry continued. “I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

“I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it’s like, ‘Whoa,’” she went on. “You see time in human form and it’s like… now she’s got chunky cheeks.”

Perry added, “In a way, it’s really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That’s what’s promised is this moment and nothing else.”

The “Firework” singer recently revealed the lack of sleep with a newborn had been “a challenge,” but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She also spoke to ET back in October as she returned to work as a judge on the fourth season of “American Idol”, leaving Bloom with baby Daisy.

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she gushed. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”