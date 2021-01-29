Britney Spears’ Former Attorney Discusses Star’s Conservatorship Battle In First Look At Documentary

An exclusive first look at the upcoming Britney Spears documentary, “Framing Britney Spears”, was shown during Friday’s “Good Morning America”.

The clip gave fans a sneak peek of the doc that shines light on her much-talked about conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie.

The segment showed Adam Streisand, Spears’ former attorney, talking to the camera.

He was asked, “Was she opposed to her dad as the conservator of the estate, the person, or both?” to which he replies: “Both. Britney did not want her father to be the conservator of her person, the person who makes the decisions about her medical care and treatment, she also didn’t want him controlling her finances.”

Streisand said a judge looked at a medical report, would not tell him what was in it, but decided she was not capable of picking her own lawyers.

“GMA” also aired an interview with #FreeBritney supporter Leanne Simmons, who said: “If I am wrong and one day Britney does come out and tells us ‘leave us alone,’ we will do just that.”

“Framing Britney Spears” airs on FX and FX on Hulu on Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.