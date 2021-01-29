Moist Returns With New Self-Titled Single Accompanied By Freaky Music Video

Canadian rockers Moist are back with a new single and an unsettling new video, featuring visuals from a National Film Board of Canada animated short.

The single, “Tarantino”, is the band’s first new music since the 2014 album Glory Under Dangerous Skies.

Recorded remotely in lockdown, with band members hunkered down at their homes in Toronto and Montreal, Moist guitarist and producer Mark Makoway then assembled and mixed the track.

RELATED: Moist’s David Usher, Mark Makoway Look Back On Band’s 25th Anniversary

According to a press release, the new song “tells a story of a life of meaningless excess,” inspired by singer David Usher’s experience during the pandemic.

“The first lockdown sent me on a Quentin Tarantino binge and the song came out of a dream sparked by those images where we have lost all sense of ourselves — where there are no limits on our consumption and all we want is more,” Usher explains. “We deconstruct and reconstruct ourselves to fill an unfillable void and we just eat ourselves alive, and somehow, we still can’t wake up.”

The accompanying music video has been adapted from the NFB short “Caterpillarplasty”, described as “a grotesque sci-fi satire that lifts plastic surgery and trans-species body dysmorphia to another level,” which was re-edited specially for “Tarantino” by the short’s acclaimed director, David Barlow-Krelina.

RELATED: ’90s Canadian Rock Acts Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist & The Tea Party Join Forces For ‘Saints And Sinners’ Tour

“When I saw the long version of ‘Caterpillarplasty’, it fit perfectly with the vision for the song ‘Tarantino.’ The endless desire to remodel and upgrade ourselves, hoping the remaking of our appearance will somehow solve our existential turmoil,” says Usher on why he sought out Barlow-Krelina to use visuals from “Caterpillarplasty” for the “Tarantino” music video.

“When David Usher first got in touch with me about making a Moist music video using footage from ‘Caterpillarplasty’, we started making connections between the film and his work in AI and with digital humans,” says Barlow-Krelina. “I had initially conceived of the film in a way that relied heavily on music to set the emotional tone of the piece, so it was a great pleasure for me to reimagine the timing and the flow to an entirely different vibe.”

Moist is scheduled to hit the road in November as part of the Saints and Sinners Tour, featuring alt-rock contemporaries The Tea Party, Headstones and Sloan.