Film Critic ‘Appalled’ At Reaction To ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review Deemed ‘Sexist’ By Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan has been earning rave reviews for her performance as a woman seeking revenge against sexual predators in “Promising Young Woman”, but one film critic’s take had her calling out Variety for a “tone-deaf” review — though its author disagrees.

Published back in January 2020 following the film’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival, veteran freelance film critic Dennis Harvey, wrote that Mulligan seemed like an “odd choice” to play the femme fatale lead in what is a largely positive review of “Promising Young Woman”.

“Mulligan, a fine actress, seems a bit of an odd choice as this admittedly many-layered apparent femme fatale — Margot Robbie is a producer here, and one can (perhaps too easily) imagine the role might once have been intended for her. Whereas with this star, Cassie wears her pickup-bait gear like bad drag; even her long blonde hair seems a put-on,” he wrote in the review at the time.

Though the review had lived online for 11 months without controversy, Mulligan started speaking out against the review in December, telling The New York Times she “took issue with it.”

“It felt like it was basically saying that I wasn’t hot enough to pull off this kind of ruse,” she said. “It wasn’t some sort of ego-wounding thing — like, I fully can see that Margot Robbie is a goddess… it drove me so crazy. I was like, ‘Really? For this film, you’re going to write something that is so transparent? Now? In 2020?’ I just couldn’t believe it. We don’t allow women to look normal anymore or like a real person. Why does every woman who’s ever onscreen have to look like a supermodel?”

Amid calls for more diverse voices in film criticism (which is predominantly the realm of white males), Variety has since issued an apology to the actress. It reads, in part, that the publication “regrets the insensitive language and insinuation in our review of ‘Promising Young Woman’ that minimized her daring performance.” The apology has been added as an editor’s note at the top of the review.

But now Harvey is speaking out saying he is “appalled” to be labelled as a “misogynist” and that the context of his review has been boiled down to “Carey Mulligan is not hot.”

“I did not say or even mean to imply Mulligan is ‘not hot enough’ for the role,” Harvey tells The Guardian. “I’m a 60-year-old gay man. I don’t actually go around dwelling on the comparative hotnesses of young actresses, let alone writing about that.”

As the furor grew, Harvey says he is “appalled to be tarred as a misogynist, which is something very alien to my personal beliefs or politics. This whole thing could not be more horrifying to me than if someone had claimed I was a gung-ho Trump supporter.”

Harvey says his intent was to comment on the film’s use of “disguise, role-playing and deliberate narrative misdirection. Nor was bringing up Margot Robbie meant to be any comparison in ‘personal appearance’.”

He continues: “I assumed that film-makers who created such a complex, layered movie wouldn’t interpret what I wrote as some kind of simpleminded sexism. And while Carey Mulligan is certainly entitled to interpret the review however she likes, her projection of it suggesting she’s ‘not hot enough’ is, to me, just bizarre. I’m sorry she feels that way. But I’m also sorry that’s a conclusion she would jump to, because it’s quite a leap.”

Prior to Harvey’s statements, Mulligan talked about the controversy and the role of critics in Variety‘s “Actors On Actors” chat with Zendaya, saying, “I feel it’s important that criticism is constructive. I think it’s important that we are looking at the right things when it comes to work, and we’re looking at the art and we’re looking at the performance.”

“I don’t think that goes to the appearance of the actor or your personal preference for what an actor does or doesn’t look like — which it felt that that article did. Which for me felt disappointing, because obviously, the film is tackling issues around our perceptions and our preconceived ideas about people. In the broader sense, there’s an element to where we have idealized women on-screen for so long that I think we start to lose sight of what women really look like,” she says.

Mulligan adds she was “surprised and thrilled” at the apology from Variety, adding her intent in discussing it was “one small thing to point out that could be helpful. I didn’t know what the reaction would be to my sort of saying that. Sort of nerve-racking to rock the boat with a big publication. But at the same time it feels like, you’ve got to stand up for these things.”

“Promising Young Woman” is now available on digital VOD release in Canada.