Cicely Tyson Gives The Best Advice For Changing Your Life In One Of Her Last Interviews Before Her Death At Age 96

Cicely Tyson spoke to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith in one of her final interviews before she died at age 96 on Thursday.

Tyson spoke to Smith on Monday, January 25 for a SiriusXM Town Hall Special, discussing her new memoir Just as I Am: A Memoir, as well as reflecting on her life and career.

She said when asked to give advice to anyone saying their life was over at 30/40/50 years old, “If life is passing by, it’s because they are letting it pass them by.

“It’s not what people do to you, it’s what you let them do to you. Just keep that in mind.”

The iconic actress also spoke about her relationship with Diana Ross when they were both up for an Oscar in 1973.

She said of whether the pair were friends, “We were not close in terms of a friendship, but I’ve always listened to her recording from the very beginning.”

Tyson questioned why the pair should be enemies just because they happen to have done a movie in the same year.

She then discussed her marriage to Miles Davis. The pair were married from 1981 to 1988, with Tyson speaking about how she tried to help him change his lifestyle.

SiriusXM’s Radio Andy will honour the legendary Tyson with a special tribute by Smith and encore airings of the Town Hall on his show all weekend.