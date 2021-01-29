Priyanka Chopra Jonas Struggles To Make It Through ‘Deathly’ Wings During ‘Hot Ones’ Season 14 Premiere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the latest star to take on wings of death in the “Hot Ones” season 14 premiere.

The actress got a sneak preview of the show when she and Jimmy Fallon chowed down on some of the spiciest wings during a mini version of “Hot Ones” on “The Tonight Show”.

However, that didn’t really help her, as she struggled to make it through the 10 wings, especially having a tough time, like everybody else, when it came to tackling “Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.”

Chopra Jonas told host Sean Evans, “It looks like poison!”

She said at one point, “It’s more than hot, it’s deathly,” as she continuously wiped her eyes and bounced up and down in a bid to distract herself from the pain.

Evans questioned Chopra Jonas on things such as jet lag hacks, fashion and her favourite places to visit when it comes to beaches.

See whether “The White Tiger” star made it through the full 10 wings in the clip above.