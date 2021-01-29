‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Airs Cicely Tyson’s Final Interview, Taped Hours Before Her Death

As fans celebrate the life of Cicely Tyson, who passed away on Wednesday, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” aired the legendary actress’ final interview.

Tyson pre-taped the interview on Wednesday morning, just a day before her death at age 96.

Prior to the interview airing on Friday’s edition of the show, a brief clip was shared on social media.

In the clip, Tyson confirmed that a stranger predicted she would have an extraordinary life when she was just a baby. “This woman stopped [my mother] and started playing with me, and turned to my mother and said: ‘Take care of this child. She has a sixth sense. She’s going to make you very proud one day,'” Tyson explained.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Tyson also reflected on how she landed the role that won her an Oscar nomination, Rebecca in the 1972 film “Sounder”.

“I never thought that I would be nominated for an Oscar. Never. But, I used to view the event every year,” she explained.

“One night, I watched it and I said, ‘I am going to sit in that front row one day.’ And I certainly ended up doing that,” Tyson said.

According to Tyson, her friend, actress Gloria Foster, was first offered the “Sounder” role, but decided to pass because she felt the salary wasn’t high enough.

“In the meantime, however, I started working on the role of Rebecca,” said Tyson. “Finally my manager, Larry, came to me and said, ‘Well, someone else got the role. She turned it down.’ I said, ‘Because it doesn’t belong to her; it belongs to me.”