‘The Bachelorette’ Coming To Canada, New Season To Film In Alberta’s Jasper Park Lodge

The next edition of “The Bachelorette” will reportedly be set in a Canadian winter wonderland.

According to CBC News, the upcoming season of the romantic reality hit will be filmed within the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

Rumours first began when news emerged of a mysterious 65-day booking at the iconic Rocky Mountain resort, with all 466 rooms booked and pre-existing bookings during that time frame cancelled. Hotel officials confirmed the booking, but wouldn’t divulge any further information.

Realty TV blogger Reality Steve tweeted about the speculation, writing: “Early speculation already in my DMs is that the report for “Bachelorette” filming in Canada next season might be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.”

(SPOILER) Early speculation already in my DMs is that the resort for “Bachelorette” filming in Canada next season might be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta. https://t.co/7DIpE0imDa — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 26, 2021

An anonymous “source familiar with the production” subsequently confirmed to CBC News that the booking is indeed to accommodate the cast and crew of “The Bachelorette”, with participants to remain within the hotel “bubble” throughout the duration of filming.

Production on the upcoming 17th season will reportedly begin on Feb. 23 and conclude April 29, according to the nine-week hotel booking.

The news is already generating controversy, given that Canadian provinces are tightening travel restrictions to quell the escalation of COVID-19, with Albertans being advised to stay put and avoid unnecessary travel.

“When we grant a request for exemption, we consider broader public interest,” Alberta’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said during her press conference Tuesday. “Whether those activities could cause spread or there’s a public risk.”