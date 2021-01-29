Sebastian Yatra Thinks He Manifested His ‘Chica Ideal’ Collaboration With Guaynaa

Sebastian Yatra believes he may have manifested a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper, Guaynaa, for his newest party track titled ‘Chica Ideal.’

“You know what’s crazy? I heard Guaynaa’s music before, but I didn’t get to see him live until one of Universal’s showcases last year, and every single song, I was just smiling and was so happy to see his energy on stage. His lyrics and his way of rapping are so original and I was just like, ‘This guy is awesome. I need to do something with him. I really want to do a song with him,’ and I felt like ‘Chica Ideal’ was the perfect one, so when we were in quarantine, I gave him a call and we had a nice chat for about half an hour about music and life, and I think we hit it off so I told him about the track,” Yatra told ET Canada.

“I said this will be a remake, and he hadn’t heard the original song, but I told him to trust me on this one because I thought it was something really special, and he went with it and trusted my instinct and recorded his rap and it took the song to another level,” he added. “I couldn’t think of anyone else to be with on this one.”

RELATED: Gary Barlow Teams With Michael Bublé, Sebastian Yatra For New Single ‘Elita’

“Chica Ideal,” is a remake of Latin Dreams’ 2003 hit “Quiero Una Chica,” a beloved track Yatra grew up listening to.

“‘Quiero Una Chica’ meant a bunch to me growing up because it was one of my favourite songs,” Yatra said. “Whoever heard that song, knew it would turn out to be one of their favourite songs because it just had a lot of magic to it. You wanted to learn all of the raps and verses, and the chorus just sticks in your head.”

“So when we had the opportunity to do the remake for it, I was like, ‘Woah, this is going to be crazy,’” Yatra continued. “We have an actual opportunity that if we make a great remake, it could work, and numbers-wise, it’s been my best song since I started my career, which is insane for me, because it’s been 7 years since I released my first song.”

The single is currently one of the most-watched videos in the world, according to YouTube Music charts, and among the 50 most popular songs globally, according to Spotify’s global charts.

RELATED: K-Pop Group Monsta X Releases Collab With Sebastian Yatra

“’Chica Ideal’ has given me a lot of new hope and new momentum and I can’t wait to keep sharing new music with you guys. I have a very important song in my career coming out next, so I’m just waiting for that,” he said.

While fans anticipate new music drops, the 26-year-old Columbian artist has a lot to share with fans such as hosting a new Disney+ Original series titled “Conecta y Canta” and 7 Premios Lo Nuestro nominations.

“It’s incredible. I’m so happy about these awards. I was there last year, and we took home three of them, which is pretty insane,” Yatra said. “I just hope that whoever wins, it’s going to be a big party because people are still going through so much crazy stuff, and we need reasons to celebrate.”

You can binge “Conecta Y Canta” on February 12, and Premios Lo Nuestro on February 18.