Wendy Williams Claims She ‘Smoked A Blunt’ And Had A ‘One-Night Stand’ With Method Man

Wendy Williams spoke out about her alleged one-night stand with Method Man during an interview with DJ Suss One.

The host is not afraid to say it how it is and she didn’t hold back in this chat, telling the artist how she and the Wu-Tang Clan member got up, close and personal one night.

She shared, “I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand. He’ll deny it, maybe not. It wasn’t in the movie [documentary that’s airing this weekend] because [he] is still very angry at me… for being me—for telling the truth. It was one night.”

Adding, “We were in the club—a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself.”

Williams went on, “He goes, ‘Yo, Wendy!’ Because he’d been on the show before and he was f’d up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better.” Explaining, “He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in… I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you.’”

Williams revealed how they snuck out of the club without anyone realizing it was those two, saying “Yes!” when asked if the pair went all the way.

Method Man has not been a fan of Williams saying it how it is, previously slamming her for disclosing his wife Tamika Smith’s health issues.

”Wendy Williams: The Movie” airs on Lifetime Canada at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30.