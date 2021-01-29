New Season Of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Cancelled Amid Ongoing Pandemic

“Britain’s Got Talent” is skipping 2021.

On Friday, British broadcaster ITV announced that its new season of the hit reality competition show has been cancelled for the year due to the ongoing pandemic, Deadline reported.

RELATED: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Comedian David Walliams Mocks Simon Cowell’s Bike Accident

“Despite everyone at ITV, Thames, and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the program, from judges, hosts, and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to — unfortunately — move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ to 2022,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“’BGT’ is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs, and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely,” the statement continued. “Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.”

RELATED: Nabil Abdulrashid Performs Timely Comedy Routine About Racism On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Production on the new season had already been delayed earlier this month due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 14 of “Britain’s Got Talent”, which aired in 2020, was split into two parts, with the first half filmed pre-pandemic and the second half produced after a hiatus to institute proper COVID-19 protocols.