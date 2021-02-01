Warner Music Canada Releases ‘Black Alliance Vol.1’ In Celebration Of Black History Month

Warner Music Canada is proud to present the first instalment of Black Alliance Vol. 1.

The release features Warner Music Canada’s ever-talented Black roster covering beloved songs from legendary Black artists who have paved the way for artists of today.

Black Alliance Vol.1 recognizes the significance Haydain Neale had on the Canadian music industry. Neale served as the lead singer for Jacksoul, a former Canadian soul and R&B group formed in 1995 in Toronto.

Neale was a pioneer for Black artists and his unique cover of “Use Me” was originally recorded over 15 years ago and reimagined as a modern take to accompany Black Alliance Vol. 1 with the Bill Withers cover.

“Haydain always wanted to do something new. He was passionate at reworking songs, never taking away its unique element. If there was a time to honour Haydain’s perseverance in the Canadian music industry, it’s now with this single.

“This timely cover also pays tribute to the recent passing of Bill Withers, a personal favourite of Haydain’s,” Ron Lopata, Vice President of Warner Music Canada A&R and former band member of Jacksoul, says of the release.

Neale passed away after a battle with lung cancer on November 22, 2009.

Andye covers Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”, while Myles Castello belts out Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” on the release.

Charmaine covers Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y”, while Just John also sings his own version of Missy Elliott’s “My Struggles”.

Black History Month celebrations will continue throughout the month of February, as gorgeous visuals that see each artist perform their cover will be released.