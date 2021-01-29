Lenny Kravitz Pens Emotional Tribute To His ‘Dear Godmother’ Cicely Tyson

Lenny Kravitz is remembering Cicely Tyson, his godmother.

The music superstar, 56, shared an emotional tribute to Tyson on Friday, writing about what the late icon meant to him and the world.

Kravitz wrote on social media, “She lived a remarkable life up to the last moment. A true pioneer, who bared her heart and soul so we could witness the spirit of the characters she so brilliantly portrayed, which continue to move and inspire generations.”

“A Black queen who showed us how beautiful black is,” he added, while sharing a number of photos of him and Tyson together.

Tyson died Thursday, as announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson.

In a statement to ET Canada, Thompson said, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

The late film and television star was a close friend of Kravitz’s mother, Roxie Roker.