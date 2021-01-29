Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes To ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Chelsea Vaughn Over Hair Comments, Admits She Was ‘Completely Ignorant’

Kaitlyn Bristowe has issued an apology to “Bachelor” contestant Chelsea Vaughn over some comments she made on social media.

Earlier in the week, the former Bachelorette issued a post on her Instagram Stories, remarking about Vaughn’s conversation with Bachelor Matt James about the insecurities that Black women can experience with their hair.

On Thursday, she posted a video in which she was watching a YouTube video titled “The History of Black Hair,” admitting she was “completely ignorant” in her earlier post, in which she compared Vaughn’s words to her own hair insecurities.

“I was doing some research in my last video and I wanted to explain why,” she said. “And some of you may know and some of you may not. And I think the people who maybe watched my story and didn’t catch his should also be educated, which I’m going to try and talk about right now.”

According to Bristowe, she “selfishly stopped listening” to what Vaughn was saying in the episode and instead began talking to boyfriend Jason Tartick about her own hair.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, there is emotional attachment. I’m so insecure about my hair,'” she said. “And I feel completely, completely ignorant. I am ignorant. I was ignorant in that moment to not listen to the rest of her story and understand the history behind why she had insecurities around her hair.”

She admitted she now understands why her own issues are “not comparable to Chelsea’s journey with hair and the history behind that and why she has the feeling. Chelsea’s experience is deeply ingrained in Black culture and beauty standards and I have now done so much research into what that looked like for many centuries.”

She added: “I’m so glad that, you know, ABC is starting to share these voices and showing representation of all colours and they should do more shapes and sizes, too,” she added. “You know, we can dive into that on another day.”