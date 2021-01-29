Da Brat To Share Her Coming-Out Story On ‘Tamron Hall’

Da Brat is set to make her first television appearance since coming out on Monday’s edition of “The Tamron Hall Show”.

The female hip-hop artist will be joined by her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart and her longtime collaborator, Jermaine Dupri, on the show, discussing why at the age of 45 she decided to go public with her sexuality.

Dupart says of Da Brat being her own worst critic in a sneak peek clip: “It’s true. Still to this day. Still to this day. I tell her all the time how beautiful she is. I tell her all the time just all of these different things that I won’t embarrass her too much on television but when I came into her life honestly it was kind of shocking to meet her and she did not know, she did not know that she was as beautiful as she is.

“She did not know how valuable her heart was. She did not know a lot of things and it was just shocking to me, that how could you be this person, how could you be a legend, how could you be so successful and have all these things going on and really not know?”

Dupri adds of his reaction to Da Brat coming out: “To see her in this space of just comfort, it just allows me to know that… it’s almost back to the same space that she was in when I first met her. She feels she’s at this point, invincible and she can do whatever she wants to do again.”

Da Brat says of his comments, “This is the first time I have ever heard JD mention anything, ever, in my whole life about who I’m dating, what I’m doing, who I’m seeing. They reached out to him to comment when I came out, he turned them down, he wasn’t doing interviews, he really doesn’t interfere with my life. He lets me live and do whatever it is I need to do to make myself happy.”

The rapper’s comments come after she and Dupart made their romance social-media official last March.