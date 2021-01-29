Disney+ Fills Fans In On What To Expect From ‘WandaVision’ With Epic Mid-Season Trailer

While we’re only midway through the season of “WandaVision”, Disney+ is sharing what fans can expect from the second half.

The streaming giant debuted a new epic mid-season trailer Friday, along with episode 4, teasing, “Life could be perfect when it’s made just for you.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Says Taking On ‘WandaVision’ Challenge ‘Felt Intimidating’

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Wanda Maximoff and Vision — “two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn, and Teyonah Parris star in the Marvel series, with new additions of Kat Dennings, who will reprise her role as Darcy from “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World”, and Randall Park, who will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man and The Wasp”.

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Explains What Happened To Scarlet Witch’s Sokovian Accent In ‘WandaVision’

Olsen and Bettany first brought their characters to life in the epic “Avengers” movies.

Episode 4 of “WandaVision” is streaming now. New episodes drop every Friday on Disney+.