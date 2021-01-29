‘The Mentalist’ Star Simon Baker And Rebecca Rigg Split After 29 Years Of Marriage

Simon Baker and his wife Rebecca Rigg have split after 29 years of marriage, ET Canada can confirm.

The pair, who share three children together — Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19 — called it quits last April.

“We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives,” Baker, 51, and Rigg, 53, said in a joint statement.

The duo met in the early 1990s and went on to star in the Australian soap opera “E Street” together.

The news comes after Baker spoke to People back in 2018 about why they didn’t really celebrate wedding anniversaries.

“We’ve never really been big on it. Anniversaries, they’re an odd thing, aren’t they?” “The Mentalist” star shared. “I think we put too much pressure on it. It’s not like that with us. We’re a team. Most of the time, 99 per cent of the time, we’re really great friends. So I don’t need to mark it with great things.”

He said of keeping things spontaneous, “When we put too much pressure on something, everything gets a little clipped and we don’t feel like we’re ourselves.

“And I think the most important thing in our relationship is that we’re both able to be ourselves. I think it’s probably the most important thing in most relationships, isn’t it?”