T.I. And Wife Tiny ‘Emphatically Deny’ Sexual Abuse Allegations

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are strongly denying new allegations against them.

The couple have been accused by Sabrina Peterson of sexual abuse against her and other women.

The accounts, shared in screenshots of DMs from several women, include allegations that T.I. and Harris pressured women into sex, and forced them to take drugs.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to Complex.

“The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously,” they added.

Peterson had previously alleged that T.I. once held a gun to her head.

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, Tiny responded directly to the allegations, writing, “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE.”