Matt Damon Lists 13,500-Square-Foot Pacific Palisades Mansion For $21 Million

Matt Damon is making a big move.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, The “Ford v Ferrari” star and his family are switching coasts, moving from their sprawling California mansion to their posh penthouse in Brooklyn.

Damon and wife Luciana purchased the Pacific Palisades home back in 2012, paying $15 million; they’ve now listed it, with an asking price of $21 million, as the couple and their children prepare to move to the six-bedroom penthouse at the Standish in Brooklyn Heights that they purchased in 2018 for a record-breaking $16.7 million.

The mansion boasts seven bedrooms and 10 baths within an expansive 13,508 square feet of living space.

The focal point of the home is the centre atrium, featuring 35-foot-high mahogany ceilings and clerestory windows.

Movable glass walls throughout can be opened to allow a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces. There’s also a chef’s kitchen with bluestone countertops.

The master suite features its own private terrace, dual dressing rooms, massage room and opulent bathroom.

Other features of note include a game room, bar, office, staff quarters, wine storage and tasting room and a media room.

The backyard pool area includes a spa, children’s play area, waterfall, koi pond and Hawaiian-style covered lanai for al fresco dining.

The listing agent for the Damon home is Eric Haskell of Beverly Hills-based The Agency.