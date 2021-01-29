Macklemore Says He ‘Wouldn’t Be Here’ Without Rehab: ‘I Was About To Die’

Macklemore is opening up about his battle with addiction.

The rapper, 37, joined “People’s Party” with Talib Kweli and got real about his 30-day stay in rehab that, he says, ultimately saved his life.

“If it wasn’t for my pops having the 10 or 12 racks [thousand] that it was when I first went to treatment [when I was 25] and [his ability] to spend that on me, I’d be f**king dead,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here right now. That’s not to be f**king dramatic, that’s just what it is. I was about to die.”

“I was lucky enough to go to a facility for 30 days,” Macklemore continued. “People don’t know that it’s okay to go to treatment.”

After struggling with the idea of getting help, the “Downtown” performer admits that he’s glad he took that step.

“I struggled for so long as a youth and didn’t know there was a recovery community because by nature we’re in a program of being anonymous. Whether you’re talking about Alcoholics, Narcotics Anonymous or Cocaine Anonymous — it’s an anonymous program… Anonymity at the level of press, radio and film — which I’m probably breaking right now — is one of the founding principles [that made me feel unsure],” he explained. “There was a community that was there to support and love me unconditionally that had the same f**king disease. There is a therapeutic value of one addict to another sharing their experience, strength and hope [and] that has saved my f—ing life and continues to save my life.”

Macklemore previously revealed that he suffered a drug relapse in 2014, three years after he relapsed in 2011.

“You work these 12 steps and you get better,” he explained. “You excavate that bulls**t. You figure out your character defects. You say you’re sorry to some people. You have a spiritual awakening and you go out and you carry that message to someone else.”