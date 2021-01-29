Zendaya Says Being Very Active On Social Media Made Her ‘Anxious’

Zendaya likes having some space between her and the online world these days.

In a new interview on “The HFPA in conversation” podcast, the “Euphoria” star talked about reducing her time spent on social media.

“I’m very, very particular about my Instagram so nobody has access to it other than me,” she said. “I think it’s important to a degree to be honest with that stuff.”

The 24-year-old continued, “I was far more active when I was younger, but over time I think I just—it’s not that I hate it or anything—but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much. My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too.

“I think my fans who have known me and who I feel like really understand me respect that because they understand that I am a human being and I think they want me to have a life and want me be happy and exist beyond social media.”

Zendaya did add that, though she’s not posting every day, she wanted fans to know that she does see their messages.