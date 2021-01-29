Nick Jonas Believes Wife Priyanka Chopra Will Be The ‘First Jonas To Win An Oscar’

Nick Jonas has big Oscar dreams for wife, Priyanka Chopra.

During a recent interview with Variety’s “Awards Circuit Podcast“, Chopra gushed about her sweet “Jonas Brothers” star husband.

“He just doesn’t do anything badly,” admitted the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress. “It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great.”

The 38-year-old star then revealed how her beau thinks she might one day be the winner of acting’s most prestigious award.

“He was like, ‘You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar,'” she continued.

Chopra also shared some details about filming her upcoming movie, “The Matrix 4”.

“I can say I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after quarantine and lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set,” said Chopra. “It was so well done and so well handled. At the same, the ability to have a creative experience while being on set, it was such a wonderful experience really.”

Revealing how she accidentally got into acting, Chopra explained, “I was part of a beauty pageant and I won Miss World at 2000 and I started getting movie offers back in India. I didn’t know what it was all about so my acting school was on set.”

She added, “I learned everything that I did by being thrown into the deep end and I suddenly realized that I was really good at it.”