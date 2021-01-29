John Stamos Forced To ‘Isolate’ From 2-Year-Old Son After Third COVID-19 Exposure

John Stamos is spending the next 10 days in isolation.

According to the “Full House” alum, 57, he’s been exposed to the novel coronavirus for the third time.

This most recent exposure has forced Stamos to self-isolate, away from his wife Caitlin McHugh and their two-year-old son Billy.

In an emotional tweet, Stamos revealed he was exposed to the virus on set and will now isolate for 10 days:

My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days! cont. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 29, 2021

I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules – your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 29, 2021

In a second tweet, Stamos insisted that his “job is doing what they can to keep us safe.”

According to IMDb, Stamos is currently filming the Disney+ series “Big Shot” with Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, and Monique A. Green.