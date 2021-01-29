John Stamos Forced To ‘Isolate’ From 2-Year-Old Son After Third COVID-19 Exposure

By Aynslee Darmon.

John Stamos is spending the next 10 days in isolation.

According to the “Full House” alum, 57, he’s been exposed to the novel coronavirus for the third time.

This most recent exposure has forced Stamos to self-isolate, away from his wife Caitlin McHugh and their two-year-old son Billy.

In an emotional tweet, Stamos revealed he was exposed to the virus on set and will now isolate for 10 days:

In a second tweet, Stamos insisted that his “job is doing what they can to keep us safe.”

According to IMDb, Stamos is currently filming the Disney+ series “Big Shot” with Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, and Monique A. Green.

