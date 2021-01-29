Randall Park Just Learned He Was Vaccinated For COVID-19 Back In September

Randall Park was one of the first people on the planet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — and didn’t even know it.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of Global’s “The Talk”, the “WandaVision” star revealed that he took part in a clinical vaccine trial last year but wasn’t told whether he’d been given the real deal or a placebo.

“I just found out that I’ve been vaccinated against COVID since September of last year,” he explained.

“Around September of last year, I was on the phone with my friend and yours, Ken Jeong, Dr. Ken. And he was telling me about this vaccine trial that was taking place, and they were looking for Asian candidates,” revealed Park. (The “Masked Singer” star, for those who don’t know, was a doctor of internal medicine before breaking into showbiz).

“And you know, I was thinking, Oh that’s interesting. Then, I found out it was near my home, not far, and I was bored because it was the pandemic. I was stuck in the house. And I was like, Maybe I should donate my body to science.”

“I figured it would be my way of kind of, fighting this thing happening throughout the world,” he added. “So, I enlisted in the trial. And I didn’t know if I got the placebo or the actual vaccine, but I just found out yesterday that I got the vaccine.”

