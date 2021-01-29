Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Still Has ‘Nightmares’ About Filming ‘Les Misérables’

Amanda Seyfried is reflecting on some of her most memorable movie moments.

The “Mean Girls” actress joined “Pieces of a Woman” star, Vanessa Kirby, to take part in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios

During their conversation, Seyfried got candid about some of her “regrets” from filming “Les Misérables”.

The 35-year-old star famously portrayed Cosette in the 2012 movie adaptation of the classic musical.

“I wish I could redo ‘Les Mis’ completely because the whole live singing aspect just — I still have nightmares about it,” Seyfried admitted.

Explaining how an actor’s voice should be “as strong as it needs to be” during that kind of process, she continued, “I was very weak. I can’t — such a regret!”

Seyfried has since developed her voice “to have some kind of stamina,” as well as “working on my vibrato, which was just completely lost.”

“I feel like I definitely could play Cosette now,” she added.

Seyfried most recently starred in “Mank”, which has been creating a lot of Oscar buzz.