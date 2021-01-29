Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg To Host 2021 Puppy Bowl

By Brent Furdyk.

This year’s Puppy Bowl will be hosted by one of television’s most iconic duos: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who will be joined by gaggles of adorable pups for Animal Planet’s annual Super Bowl counter-programming event.

The pair will be MCs for Puppy Bowl XVII, a celebration of cuteness that encourages viewers to reach out to their local animal shelters and adopt some puppies.

According to an Animal Planet press release, this year’s matchup features Team Ruff taking on Team Fluff, “who go paw to paw to win the chewy ‘Lombarky’ trophy.”

Play-by-play announcers will be ESPN’s Steve Levy and “SportsCenter” host Sage Steele, while “rufferee” Dan Schachner returns for his 10th year.

This year’s “Pup Close and Personal” highlights include a special profile of actress and animal advocate Kristen Bell, in addition to appearances from Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

Ahead of the big game, check out MSNBC election analyst (and apple of Leslie Jones‘ eye) Steve Kornacki lending his analytical skills to offer a prediction on this year’s game.

It all goes down when Puppy Bowl XVII airs on Super Sunday, Feb. 7.

