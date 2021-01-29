Sir Tom Jones Is Feeling ‘Bulletproof’ After Second Dose Of Vaccine

Sir Tom Jones has received his second COVID-19 vaccine and is feeling “bulletproof.”

The “Sexbomb” singer and “Voice U.K.” coach spoke to Graham Norton about having had both doses.

“I’ve had the two and I’m now bulletproof. It’s a great feeling,” Jones told the talk show host.

“I thought, I’ll be able to go out and do some live shows now, but then I thought, You’ve got to have an audience for that. If they haven’t had the jab, what’s the point.”

And age isn’t slowing Jones down. The 80-year-old still loves performing every chance he gets.

“I sing around the house. I sing even when I don’t get paid for it. I love to sing — I really do — and any chance I have to get up and sing I will.”

In the United Kingdom, those over 80 years of age are being prioritized for the vaccines, meaning Sir Patrick Stewart, Dame Judi Dench, and Sir David Attenborough have all received theirs.

