Lady Gaga Lends Support For Safe Return To Public Spaces

Lady Gaga is using her platform to explain why confidence in public spaces is crucial for post-pandemic recovery.

The “Shallow” singer endorsed a new health-safety rating with CNBC’s Becky Quick on Thursday’s instalment of the “Squawk Box” podcast.

“I really hope that the WELL health-safety rating being put on the windows and the doors of these buildings will help really inspire people to feel safe to go out into the world again and then… Build that community spirit,” said the Grammy winner.

“Once we start to rebuild that community spirit we can rebuild ourselves.”

Introduced by the International WELL Building Institute, the rating allows for buildings and spaces to merit the seal after meeting science-backed protocols across five core areas, including cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air and water quality management, and stakeholder engagement and communication.

Gaga recently took part in a star-studded video promoting the new initiative.