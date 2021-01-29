Keegan-Michael Key Reveals Obama Wasn’t Impressed With His Impression Of Him

Keegan-Michael Key is one of the many people who have impersonated former U.S. president Barack Obama.

The former “Key & Peele” star, however, is one of the few who’s actually received in-person criticism of said impression from Obama himself.

“Last year, I got to do it for him. Like, explicitly, almost, for him,” Key revealed during a virtual visit with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“I was telling him a story about impersonating him, I was telling the story about the fact that was impersonating him to Ethel Kennedy, to Robert F. Kennedy’s wife, and her kids put me up to it,” he continued.

“And then I got to relay that story to him and tell him that I was doing this impersonation, and he was giggling and laughing at the story. And then at the end, he goes, he goes, you know, my register’s a little bit lower than what you’re doing.”

That’s not the only encounter that Key has had with America’s 44th POTUS.

One of the funnier “Key & Peele” bits was when co-star Jordan Peele would impersonate Obama, and Key’s character, Luther — a.k.a. Obama’s “anger translator” — would reveal what the president was actually saying in order get the real message across.

The character became so popular that Luther wound up translating for the real Obama at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.