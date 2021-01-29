‘Jeopardy!’ Superfan Creates Amazing LEGO Tribute To Alex Trebek

One “Jeopardy!” fan took his love for the beloved game show to the next level.

Twitter user Jess Hughes shared an epic video of her husband/”Jeopardy!” superfan Doug’s killer LEGO recreation of the iconic set.

While the set was impressive enough – Hughes reveals the recreation actually moves.

Host Alex Trebek moves back and forth while the three final “G.O.A.T.” contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter reach for their signalling devices and can ring in. The podiums even light up.

My husband Doug and I watch Jeopardy together every night. He recently made this LEGO kinetic sculpture of the GOAT tournament in honor of Alex Trebek. @KenJennings @James_Holzhauer @bradrutter @Jeopardy full video: https://t.co/H4GAmGDqTE pic.twitter.com/7YzAbyGiNu — Jess Hughes (@jessrhughes8) January 27, 2021

As Hughes points out, Doug made the LEGOs to honour the late host.

Trebek died in November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Both Jennings and “Jeopardy!”‘s official Twitter accounts caught wind of Doug’s epic project and shared it to their own pages.