Michelle Pfeiffer Looks Back At Starring In Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Music Video

Michelle Pfeiffer is taking a trip down memory lane.

The 62-year-old actress looked back on starring in Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” music video while being interviewed on Friday’s installment of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

“I love that song… It’s so good,” said Pfeiffer’s of “Gansta’s Paradise”, which was part of the soundtrack of her 1995 movie, “Dangerous Minds”.

Admitting she hadn’t heard of Coolio prior to filming the video, the “Hairspray” star continued, “I had never done a video before, I was like ‘What, are you crazy? Who wants me in a video?’ It sounded like the weirdest thing.”

When asked if she and the rapper still keep in touch, Pfeiffer conceded, “No, we don’t.”

During the interview, Pfeiffer also spoke about quarantining with her husband, growing up near Disneyland and her new movie, “French Exit”.