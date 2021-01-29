Diane Keaton Completely Impressed By TikTok ‘First Wives Club’ Impersonation

Diane Keaton is spending her quarantine on TikTok.

The iconic actress, 75, shares her complete amazement with viral TikToker Julian Burzynski and his impression of the iconic “First Wives Club” characters Annie Paradis (Keaton), Elise Elliot (Goldie Hawn), and Brenda Cushman (Bette Midler).

Burzynski recreated the scene in which the trio sing Lesley Gore’s 1963 “You Don’t Own Me”.

While reposting the video to her Instagram page, Keaton gushed, “I think he did a better job than me.”

After seeing Keaton’s repost, Burzynski thanked the star for her support, “You are an inspiration and you have put the biggest smile on my face.”

Burzynski is known for his hilarious impersonations, including Reese Witherspoon from “Legally Blonde” and the cast of “Bridesmaids”.

“First Wives Club” was released in 1996.