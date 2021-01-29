Rebecca Black Drops Music Video For New Track, ‘Girlfriend’

Rebecca Black is “celebrating queerness” with her latest music.

The “Friday” singer just dropped the video for her new track, “Girlfriend”.

According to Black, the song “represents a new chapter for me, both in its sound and in the fact that since coming out, there is now a whole new layer of myself I’m sharing openly with my audience.”

Speaking to PAPER, she continued, “It feels so good to celebrate queerness and I hope this song can be a form of that for everyone else when they listen along.”

The colourful video focuses on a woman who is determined to win back her girlfriend.

Black has continued to churn out music following the viral hit “Friday” and the accompanying music video in 2011. She appeared on “The Four” in 2018 and released three non-album singles in 2019.

