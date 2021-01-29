Jessica Simpson Shares Perfect Reaction To Claims That Subway’s Tuna Sandwiches Don’t Contain Tuna

By Sarah Curran.

Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson — Getty

Jessica Simpson is weighing in on claims that Subway’s tuna sandwiches don’t contain any real tuna. 

The singer famously believed that Chicken of the Sea tuna was actually chicken during a 2003 episode of “Newlyweds”. 

Now Simpson wants Subway to know that she understands why they may have gotten muddled up.

Retweeting a story about the claims, she wrote, “It’s OK @Subway. It IS confusing”.

The lawsuit claims that the sandwich chain’s “tuna” is actually a “mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.”

Denying the claims, a spokesperson for Subway told CBS News, “There simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint that was filed in California. Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests.”

